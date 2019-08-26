A19 southbound carriageway reopened following four-vehicle crash

The southbound carriageway of the A19 Tees flyover has been reopened following a four-vehicle crash.

By Poppy Kennedy
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 15:34
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash earlier in the afternoon of Monday, August 26.

The carriageway has now been cleared and reopened.

Cleveland Police said earlier: “The A19 flyover is currently closed southbound due to a four-vehicle collision.

“Traffic is being diverted at Portrack. Emergency services are on scene.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.”