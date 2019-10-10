A689 roadworks: When to expect delays and diversions on major route out of Hartlepool this weekend
Drivers are being warned about roadworks on a main route out of Hartlepool this weekend.
On Saturday, October 12, from 1pm until midnight, the section of the A689 westbound between the Belle Vue Way (Stag and Monkey) roundabout and the Stockton Road traffic lights will be closed to enable resurfacing work to be carried out.
As a result, there will be no access to the Morrisons petrol station during that time.
A signposted diversion will be in place along Brenda Road and Seaton Lane.
The Council said it apologised for any inconvenience caused.