Call for instant ban as new figures show some drivers caught speeding at up to 111 mph

The road safety charity Brake has called on the Government to increase funding for road policing, and wants to see drivers automatically banned if they are caught travelling at 100 mph or more.

Figures obtained by the charity through a Freedom of Information request to Cleveland Police show that two drivers were recorded at speeds of 100 mph or more last year with the fastest recorded speed being 111 mph on Teesport Road.

Drivers caught speeding at over 100 mph are referred to courts, where magistrates have the discretion to issue a driving ban, a fine or six penalty points on a driver’s licence. The maximum fine for serious speeding offences is £1,000, rising to £2,500 if the offence occurred on a motorway.

The five highest speeds recorded in Cleveland in 2018 were:

111 mph, in a 70 mph zone on Teesport Road (male driver, 57 years old)

100 mph, in a 70 mph zone on the A19 northbound at Billingham (female driver, 23 years old)

99 mph, in a 50 mph zone on the A66 at Middlesbrough (male driver, 30 years old)

96 mph, in a 70 mph zone on the A19/A67 northbound at Yarm (male driver, 48 years old)

95 mph, in a 70 mph zone on the A174 at Middlesbrough (female driver, 23 years old)

Brake received responses from 40 of the country's 45 police forces. They showed that more than 9,500 motorists were recorded at speeds of more than 100 mph last year – a 52 per cent increase on the number in 2017.

Nationally, the highest speeds recorded by police were in South Yorkshire and Avon and Somerset – 162 mph in each case.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, said: “There is absolutely no justification for any driver to be travelling at such excessive speeds – more than twice the national speed limit in some cases – putting themselves and others in grave danger.

"The number of drivers caught speeding at over 100 mph makes clear the need for action.

"Anyone caught travelling at such speed should always face a ban – we have to make sure these dangerous, selfish drivers are taken off our roads.

“The Government must invest in national roads policing as a priority to provide the police with the resources they need to get out on the roads and act as a true deterrent to dangerous driving. The law must also be used to its fullest extent in penalising such dangerous behaviour, making it clear that speeding will not be tolerated.”

Highways England and the Department for Transport (DfT) recently announced that they would be launching a joint review of road policing, looking to plug existing gaps in provision.

A DfT spokesperson said: “Speeding is completely unacceptable, which is why there are tough penalties and rigorous enforcement in place for those who do this.

“Roads policing is a key deterrent in stopping drivers breaking the law and risking their and other people’s lives.