An accident and a break-down have caused delays for drivers on the A19 this morning.

Lane two was closed southbound, after the B1320 Peterlee entry slip, due to a collision.

Highways England has confirmed all vehicles have now been recovered and the road has reopened.

There are more problems on the same carriageway further south.

Lane one is closed between the A179 and A689 junctions near Hartlepool due to a broken down vehicle.

Recovery is en route but traffic is tailing back for several miles.