Drivers are facing delays on the busy A1 road this morning following a crash.

It happened on the northbound side of the road at junction 63, the turn-off for Chester-le-Street.

It is believed to involve one car.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "A1(M) northbound delays and one lane partially obstructed at the J63 Chester Le Street slip offslip due to a single vehicle collision."

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the incident.