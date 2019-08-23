Driver injured after lorry overturns on the A689
Motorists face lengthy diversions after a major road was closed in both directions after a lorry overturned.
By Gavin Ledwith
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 13:10
The driver is receiving treatment for internal injuries following the incident on the A689, near Wynyard Business Park, on the outskirts of Hartlepool, on Friday morning.
Both east and westbound carriageways are closed with Cleveland Police not expecting lanes to reopen until at least 2.30pm.
A spokesman said: "Officers are on scene and would ask any motorists to avoid the area whilst they deal with the incident."