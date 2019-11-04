Emergency services called to A19 crash between HGV lorry and car
A HGV lorry and a car have crashed on the A19 during rush hour.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:29 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:40 pm
Durham police are currently at the scene of the incident on the northbound carriageway of the A19 between Peterlee and Wingate.
The inside lane is currently blocked.
A Durham Constabulary spokeswoman said: “It is understood a HGV and a car have collided on the northbound carriageway between Peterlee and Wingate.
“Officers are attending.
“The inside lane is currently blocked.”
We will bring you more on this as we get it.