Football traffic facing major delays after A19 crash closure

Motorists are warned to expect major delays on Saturday afternoon after a section of the A19 was closed in both directions following a serious smash.

A section of the dual carriageway near Middlesbrough between the A1130 Mandale Road and A174 Parkway Interchange is shut following the collision.

Highways England said at just before noon that the section is expected to be closed for two-three hours.

It has warned of "heavy congestion" on both the approach to the closed section and on the diversion routes.

Affected traffic will include football fans heading to both Sunderland's crucial League One match with Portsmouth and Middlesbrough's Championship clash with Reading.

