Hartlepool traffic lights to be switched off for regeneration work

Traffic lights in a Hartlepool street will be switched off for regeneration work.

Hartlepool Borough Council says all the traffic lights at the top of Church Street in the town are to be switched off and some roads closed temporarily as part of on-going town centre improvement works.

The measures will be introduced from Monday, May 13, and are scheduled to remain in place for ten weeks.

They are required as part of the £1million worth of improvement works currently being carried out to Stockton Street by the council.

As a result, motorists heading north along Stockton Street (the A689) will not be able to fork left into Clarence Road or turn right into Church Street.

Signed diversions will be in place at both the Burn Road (Tesco) roundabout and Park Road/Huckelhoven Way junctions.

Southbound traffic will be unable to turn left into Church Street and signed diversions will be in place to direct vehicles along Maritime Avenue and over the level crossing at the bottom of Church Street.

Traffic exiting Clarence Road and Church Street onto the A689 will only be able to turn left.

Access to the transport interchange car park will be maintained but this will be via the railway station car park.

Tony Hanson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Assistant Director (Environment and Neighbourhood Services), said: "The traffic lights switch-off and road closures are required to enable us to carry out works to reconfigure the whole Stockton Street/Church Street/Clarence Road junction.

"Signed diversions will be in place, but we would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience these works cause to motorists."