How the Tees Valley Commuter Challenge is inspiring Hartlepool people to live healthier lives

A week-long challenge urging employees to take a more sustainable route to work is taking place next month - and you can get involved.

The Let's Go Tees Valley Commuter Challenge is part of a project aiming to reduce the number of cars on the road across the region.

For one week, Hartlepool people are being urged to swap their car journey to work for another mode of travel in a bid to live a healthier and happier lifestyle.

Launching on May 13 and running until May 19, commuters can switch their single-occupancy car trip for walking, cycling, using public transport or car sharing for the chance to win prizes.

The initiative is being supported by the Hartlepool Active Travel Hub, which works to promote sustainable forms of travel in the town.

Tony Davison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Sustainable Travel Officer, said: “This challenge is open to everyone and we’d hope that commuters will rise to the challenge and take part.

"We want to reduce single-occupancy car journeys as less cars means less congestion and less pollution. If you choose to walk or cycle you’ll also reap considerable health benefits."

“To help you on your way the Hartlepool Active Travel Hub is here to help locally. We can advise on car share and public transport, cycle training and alternative options if you need transport during your work day. And of course by taking part in the challenge you could win fantastic prizes.”

It is hoped that the Commuter Challenge will have a "significant impact" on people's waistlines and wallets, as well as reducing congestion across the Tees Valley.

It is running across in May to tie in with National Walking Month, a national campaign to encourage more walking in people's everyday lives.

Prizes up for grabs during the challenge including a spa break and a fitness watch. Swapping just one journey gives each challenge participant one entry into the prize draw.

For more information or to register, visit the website here.