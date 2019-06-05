Key route between North East and Lake District could be fully dualled under £1 billion plans

A plan to fully dual the A66 is being backed in the hope it will bring more visitors and cash to the North East.

The proposals for the route, which links Scotch Corner on the A1(M) in North Yorkshire and Penrith in Cumbria, are being supported by Durham County Council.

Highways England is developing the scheme to dual the remaining single carriageway sections of the road – some 18 miles of the 50 mile route which passes through County Durham.

Included in the £1 billion proposals announced by transport secretary Chris Grayling are improving the road’s junction with the A67 at Bowes.

Consultation on the plans is underway with events taking place at Barnard Castle later this month.

Councillor Carl Marshall, the council’s cabinet member for economic regeneration, who represents the North East Combined Authority on the Transport for the North board, said: “Good transport links are essential for economic growth as they make regions far more attractive to potential investors.

“Fully dualling the A66 would also improve journeys for residents and open up the county to even more visitors.

“While supporting the scheme, we will continue to work with Highways England to ensure the views of residents along the route are heard, particularly with a view to ensuring that the construction of the new carriageway and junction would not unduly impact on our

communities.

“The consultation is a great opportunity for people to find out more about what is being proposed and have their say and we would encourage everyone to take part.”

The plans proposed re-designing and improving the road’s junction with the A67 at Bowes to allow full westbound and eastbound entry and exit to and from a 1.9 mile section of newly dualled carriageway.

Consultation events are held at The Witham from Wednesday, June 12, to Saturday, June 15, to give people the chance to view the proposals and have their say.

These sessions will be open from 11am to 7pm with the exception of June 15, which runs from 10am to 2pm.

People can also view and comment on the plans by visiting the Highways England website at highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a66-northern-trans-pennine/