LIVE: North East traffic and travel

TRAFFIC - Update 6.37am

Police and Emergency Services are dealing with a serious RTC on the A189 in the Burradon area. The Northbound carriageway is closed, diversions are in place along Killingworth Way to A19 or along Great Lime Rd, Weetslade Rd and the B1321.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - 6.25am

Metro bosses say trains are running to all destinations.

SHIELDS FERRY - 6.25am

No reported delays.

BUSES - 6.25am

No reported delays.

RAIL SERVICES - 6.25am

Improvement work may be being carried out in some areas and passengers are urged to check before they travel.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - 6.25am

There are no reported delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - 6.25am

There are no reported delays.