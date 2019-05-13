Man hit by train in Hartlepool in 'serious but stable' condition

A man hit by a train in Hartlepool is in a 'serious but stable' condition in hospital.

The incident took place on a Northern Rail service just north of Hartlepool rail station at around 7.10pm on Saturday.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was airlifted to hospital with head and neck injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition, British Transport Police (BTP) have confirmed.

BTP have confirmed that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "At 7.10pm on May 11, officers were called to Hartlepool station after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended and a man was taken to a hospital with a serious head injury.

"He remains there in a serious but stable condition.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious."

Following the incident Trains between Middlesbrough and Newcastle were cancelled as the lines in both direction were closed but lines reopened at around 9pm.