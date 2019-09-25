'Miles' of congestion on A19 between Hartlepool and Stockton after accident on main route
Motorists travelling northbound on the A19 have been warned to expected congestion in the area following an accident.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 17:24 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 17:40 pm
Highways England confirmed at 5.20pm on Wednesday, September 25 that one northbound lane of the A19 was closed between the A179 for Hartlepool and the A689 for Stockton due to an accident.
Cleveland Police were on the scene, with five miles of slow-moving traffic queuing up to and beyond the scene.
All lanes are now open but there is congestion in the area.