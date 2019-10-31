Grand Central is making improvements to a range of stations including Sunderland and Hartlepool. Photo: Grand Central

A range of schemes are underway as the company’s ongoing investment continues to improve customer experience on board, online and at local stations.

Hartlepool’s train station is set to get a new customer lounge complete with wireless charging points and breakfast bar style workstations.

The improvements are set to be completed by 2020.

This comes after Grand Central completed its £9m refurbishment programme to upgrade its Adelante fleet.

Sean English, Chief Operating Officer at Grand Central, said: “We are delighted to announce further details of this phase of our major investment programme to improve the station facilities along our routes. It reinforces our commitment to investing in the communities we serve and enhancing facilities for the benefit of current and future customers.

“It is hugely important to us that our customers enjoy the best possible experience when travelling with Grand Central and that starts at the station. We have listened to our customers and taken on board what they have asked for.

“Ultimately, we want to look after them at every stage of their journey, offering modern, inviting and accessible facilities at the stations along our routes. It’s about creating spaces that people in communities can enjoy and feel proud of and breathing new life into previously unused areas.