Newport Bridge in Middlesbrough reopens following police incident
The Newport Bridge has been reopened after it was closed in both directions for police to deal with an incident on Monday morning.
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 08:55 am
Cleveland Police has confirmed the bridge has been reopened but there are still some traffic delays in the area.
Commuters faced delays in the area due to the closure of the bridge on the A1032 at around 8am on Monday, September 23.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Newport bridge has now reopened. Thank you for your patience.”