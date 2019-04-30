North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here’s the latest on the region’s roads and public transport.

TRAFFIC - There are no reported delays.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - Problems continue on the service due to yesterday's disruption.

Read more: Metro services between two stations to remain suspended for two days after overhead lines comes down

There are no trains today, April 30, between Benton and St James for ongoing repairs to overhead lines, with 18 replacement buses to be on the road. They are 900A Four Lane Ends to North Shields, 900 North Shields to St James. All local buses are accepting Metro tickets.

The normal Monday to Friday timetable will be running between South Hylton and the Airport. Trains will be frequent - 15 minute service or less- between Benton and South Shields. Updated at 6.50am.

SHIELDS FERRY - Ferry running a normal Tuesday service, with the first service away at 06.45am and the last at 8pm.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - There are no reported delays, but Go North East is spreading the word about changes to its services, including those which cover Sunderland, Houghton, South Shields, Durham and Chester-le-Street. Updated at 6.50am.

Find out more by clicking here.

RAIL SERVICES - .No reported delays. Updated 6.55am.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - The Aer Lingus flight EI3351 to Dublin, which had been due to depart at 10.40am, has been delayed until 12.50pm. Updated at 7am.

For more, click here.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - There are no reported delays.