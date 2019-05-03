North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest from around the region.
TRAFFIC - 6.30am
There are no reports of any delays
TYNE AND WEAR METRO - 6.30am
Metros are suspended all day St James - Wallsend for essential repairs on overhead lines.
Replacement bus 900 operating in affected area at a 15 minute or less frequency and Metro ticket acceptance on Go Northeast and Stagecoach buses.
SHIELDS FERRY - 6.30am
No reported delays.
BUSES - 6.30am
No reported delays.
RAIL SERVICES - 6.30am
There are no reported delays.
NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - 6.30am
There are no reported delays.
DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - 6.30am
There are no reported delays.