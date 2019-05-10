North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest from around the region.
TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am.
There are no reported delays.
TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update7.15am.
Core service Airport - South Hylton and St James - South Shields is running normally.
Three additional peak services between Pelaw and Regent Centre or Monkseaton are cancelled due to train faults.
Trains may be busier than normal.
SHIELDS FERRY - last update 6.30am.
No reported delays.
BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30am.
No reported delays.
RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.40am.
No reported delays
NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.30am.
Easyjet flight EZY566 from Bristol, due at 8.05am, has been cancelled, along with the return flight due to depart at 8.30am.
DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 6.30amam.
There are no reported delays.