North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest from around the region.

TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am.

There are no reported delays.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update7.15am.

Core service Airport - South Hylton and St James - South Shields is running normally.

Three additional peak services between Pelaw and Regent Centre or Monkseaton are cancelled due to train faults.

Trains may be busier than normal.

SHIELDS FERRY - last update 6.30am.

No reported delays.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30am.

No reported delays.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.40am.

No reported delays

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.30am.

Easyjet flight EZY566 from Bristol, due at 8.05am, has been cancelled, along with the return flight due to depart at 8.30am.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 6.30amam.

There are no reported delays.