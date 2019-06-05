North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest from around the region.

TRAFFIC – Highways England‏ has reported that there is an issue on the Tees Flyover southbound entry slip from the A1046.

It said: “We are on scene with a broken down car - this is blocking lane one.

“Congestion in the area may start to build due to this.” Updated at 6.55am.

If you were planning on heading for Middlesbrough today, Cleveland Police has issued some details about the demonstration which is being staged on Tees Dock Road linked to an industrial dispute.

A short time ago the force said protestors had started to arrive.

It has said: “Officers are present and are engaging with them.

“All roads are open at this time and police will be doing everything possible to keep all roads open this morning.

“Thank you for your patience.” Updated at 6.30am.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - No reported issues this morning.

BUSES - There are no problems highlighted by the services this morning.

RAIL SERVICES - There are no reported delays.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - The Ryan Air flight from Palma, which had been due in at 8.20am, is now expected at 8.45am while the Tui service from Cancun, scheduled to arrive at 8.30am is expected to land at 8.10am.

The Emirates flight from Dubai, which had been due to arrived at 12.05pm is also scheduled to arrive earlier at 11.45am. Updated at 6.35am.

For more click here.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT – All flights are running to schedule.

For more information click here.