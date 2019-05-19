One person injured following two-vehicle crash on A19 which left car badly damaged

One person has been left injured following a two-vehicle crash on the A19 this afternoon.

The incident happened on the northbound side of the road just south of the Peterlee flyover.

Police officers were on the scene shortly after the accident took place.

One car has been heavily damaged in the incident, with its front end smashed.

It is not yet known how serious the injury to the person is.

Traffic is once again flowing freely in the area.

A spokesman for Durham Police said: "We were called out at 3.10pm to a two-vehicle crash on the A19 northbound at Peterlee.

"One person was injured.

"Traffic is now flowing well."