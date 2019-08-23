Overnight lane closures on A19 at Hartlepool as work to close danger junctions set to start
Work to close three central reservation gaps on the A19 on the outskirts of Hartlepool is about to start.
Hartlepool Borough Council and Highways England are working together on safety improvements on the A19 between the A689 Wolviston Junction and the A179 Sheraton Junction.
Seven fatal accidents took place on the six-mile stretch of road from 2008 to the end of last year.
Work to close the gaps at Elwick north, Elwick south and Dalton Piercy will begin on Tuesday August 27.
U-turns at 11 other central reservation gaps will also be prohibited.
Coun John Tennant, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s neighbourhood services committee, said: “We’re working hard with Highways England to deliver important safety improvements on the A19.
“We do appreciate these improvements may affect some residents but believe the obvious safety benefits are vitally important for all.
“Alongside these improvement works we are also looking to create a bypass which will provide a much needed additional route into Hartlepool and a far safer crossing point over the A19."
He added: "The new road will also substantially reduce traffic through Elwick and help to improve road safety.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The A19 safety improvement work will be carried out between the A689 at Wynyard and the A179 at Sheraton overnight between 8pm and 5.30am for around two months.
Overnight one lane will remain open to traffic and there will be a temporary 50mph speed restriction in place.
The layby to the south of Coal Lane will also be closed for the duration of the work.
A public right of way will be maintained for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.
Highways England’s project manager Ben Dobson said: “The safety of drivers on the A19 is of the highest importance to us and we continually look at any safety improvements we can make.
“This work identified these gaps as the highest priority following a number of serious and minor injuries over the last ten years."
Work to close the three central reservation gaps will be carried out by Seymour Civil Engineering.
Chris Byrne, contracts manager said: “We are undertaking the work at night to keep disruption to a minimum for road users.”