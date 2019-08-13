Plans for 20mph zone on Fens estate in Hartlepool after speed concerns
A large part of Hartlepool’s Fens estate could be made into a 20mph zone after concerns from residents about the speed of vehicles.
Hartlepool Borough Council is canvassing around 250 households in the area now for their views.
If there is support, it is planned to make Catcote Road 20mph instead of 30mph from its junction with Mowbray Road to where it ends at Barford Close, also including all the side streets.
A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: “We are currently carrying out a consultation exercise on the possible introduction of a 20mph speed limit on Catcote Road, south of Mowbray Road.
“If approved, the speed limit would also apply to all side roads in this area. The consultation is being carried out following complaints about vehicle speeds.
“Letters have been sent to approximately 250 households asking them whether or not they support a 20mph zone and inviting further comments.
“The consultation exercise ends on August 19 and we would urge as many people as possible to respond with their views.
“The outcome of the consultation exercise will determine the next steps in this matter.”
As well as Catcote Road, the new speed limit would apply to Stowmarket Close, Spilsby Close, Felixstowe Close, Midlenhall Close, Barford Close, Coningsby Close and Aldeburgh Close.
A letter to residents from Peter Nixon, the council’s senior traffic technician, said: “Following requests from local residents, via ward councillors, we have been asked to consult residents to determine the level of support for the potential implementation of 20mph speed restrictions.
“The main signage would be installed at the junction with Mowbray Road/Catcote Road.
“Smaller 20mph repeater signs would be positioned at appropriate intervals throughout the remainder of the area.
“The 20mph limit would be identified by signage only, and would NOT include any additional traffic calming measures, such as speed humps etc.”
Fens and Rossmere ward councillor Bob Buchan said he asked the council to look at the issue after being contacted by residents.
Similar zones have been implemented at a number of other locations across the town in recent years including Elwick village and The Front at Seaton Carew.