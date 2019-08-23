Police appeal for witnesses after driver injured when lorry overturned on A689
The driver of a lorry, which overturned on the A689, has been taken to hospital with ‘internal injuries’.
Now police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the lorry overturned on the A689 westbound close to Wynyard Business Park at around 11am on Friday August 23.
The 64-year-old male driver of the lorry was taken to James Cook University Hospital with internal injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The road remains closed at this time whilst the lorry is recovered.
Lanes were not expected to reopen until later on this afternoon.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have seen the lorry prior to the incident is asked to contact PC Matthew Carter from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 144660.”