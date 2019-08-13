£26million funding bid for improvements to A689 road between Wynyard and Hartlepool
A bid for up to £26.75million of Government funding to ease congestion on the A689 from Wynyard to Hartlepool has been launched.
A raft of infrastructure improvements to the busy dual carriageway are proposed to improve journey times, safety and boost economic growth.
It includes improvements to roundabouts and junctions on the A689 as well as new footbridges over the A689 at Wynyard and the A19 at Wolviston Services.
A pedestrian crossing on the A689 at The Meadows roundabout at Wynyard, is also proposed along with new footpath and cycle links to Wolviston, Billingham and Hartlepool, and electronic signs that warn motorists of incidents.
The bid has been put together by Hartlepool Borough Council and Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council on behalf of the Tees Valley Combined Authority.
Councillor John Tennant, Chair of Hartlepool council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “The A689 provides an excellent strategic link between Hartlepool, the A19 and further afield.
“Improving roundabouts and junctions on this key route, as well as building new footbridges, will help improve road safety and also relieve a number of transport pinch points.
“If this bid is successful, we believe the proposed improvements would be welcomed by residents and also provide significant opportunities for further economic growth.”
Councillor Mike Smith, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, added: “This particular stretch serves a thriving business park and areas where significant housebuilding is expected in future years, so it’s very important the infrastructure is upgraded in step with these growth expectations.
“Some of the improvements we’re bidding for – such as the footbridge at Wynyard – are already planned and a successful bid would enable many of them to be delivered ahead of schedule, while others are additional improvements over and above what’s already planned.”
The bid to the Department for Transport’s National Roads Fund has backing from Tees Valley Combined Authority and Transport for the North.
Peter Molyneux, Major Roads Director at Transport for the North, said: “Investment in this economically important road will have a significant improvement on journey times and capacity, benefiting people as they move around locally and further afield.”