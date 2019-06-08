Road closures in Hartlepool as drivers warned of flooding on key routes as Storm Miguel hits the North East

Motorists have been urged to drive with care across the region as road closures have been put in place as heavy rain hits Hartlepool.

The junction of Bruce Crescent and Winterbottom Avenue is currently closed following heavy rain.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Borough Council said: “Due to problems caused by the heavy rain the junction of Bruce Crescent and Winterbottom Avenue is currently closed.

“Please find an alternative route if travelling in this area.”

Heavy rain is not expected to ease until around 4pm, according to the Met Office forecast.