A Hartlepool road has reopened following a three-vehicle collision near a primary school.

Jesmond Gardens, at the Chatham Road junction, has now been reopened following the collision.

Cleveland Police were called to the incident near Jesmond Gardens Primary School at 3.30pm this afternoon.

The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered but has now been reopened.

No one is believed to have been injured and no ambulance was required.