These are all the mobile and fixed speed camera locations in and around Hartlepool

These are all the locations of mobile and fixed speed camera locations in the Hartlepool area.

By Claire Schofield
Monday, 30th September 2019, 16:45 pm
All of the speed cameras listed are located around County Durham and have been sent to speedcamerasuk.com from motorists. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the cameras will be, not precise locations on the roads. For a full list of speed cameras in your area, visit speedcamerasuk.com

1. Hartlepool - A689 Stockton Road

Fixed. Speed: 40mph

2. Hartlepool - West View Road

Mobile. Speed: 30mph

3. Bishop Auckland - B6282

Mobile. Speed: 30mph

4. Chester Le Street - A167

Mobile. Speed: 50mph

