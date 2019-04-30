These are the planned roadworks in the Hartlepool area over the May bank holiday weekend

The first May bank holiday of the year is just around the corner - with people travelling to see friends and family over the three-day weekend.
These are all of the planned roadworks taking place in Hartlepool over the May bank holiday weekend, according to Hartlepool Borough Council.
Location: Holdforth Road
Roadworks - Delays possible
Some carriageway incursion
Dates: 29/04/19 - 07/05/19
Location: A689 Stockton Street
Roadworks - Delays possible
Some carriageway incursion
Dates: 26/02/19 - 26/08/19
Location: Hart Lane, Hartlepool
Roadworks - Delays likely
Road closure
Dates: 08/04/19 - 24/05/19
Location: Front Street
Some carriageway incursion
Dates: 30/04/19 - 08/05/19
Location: Old Cemetery Road
Some carriageway incursion
Dates: 30/04/19 - 22/05/19
Location: Londonderry Street
Traffic control (give and take
Dates: 24/04/19 - 08/05/19
Location: Warren Court
Some carriageway incursion
Dates: 30/04/19 - 08/05/19
Location: Rossmere Way
Some carriageway incursion
Dates: 26/04/19 - 08/05/19
Location: Dalry Grove
Some carriageway incursion
Dates: 12/04/19 - 21/05/19