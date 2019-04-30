These are the planned roadworks in the Hartlepool area over the May bank holiday weekend

The first May bank holiday of the year is just around the corner - with people travelling to see friends and family over the three-day weekend.

These are all of the planned roadworks taking place in Hartlepool over the May bank holiday weekend, according to Hartlepool Borough Council.

The first May bank holiday of the year is just around the corner - with people travelling to see friends and family over the three-day weekend.

Location: Holdforth Road

Roadworks - Delays possible

Some carriageway incursion

Dates: 29/04/19 - 07/05/19

Location: A689 Stockton Street

Roadworks - Delays possible

Some carriageway incursion

Dates: 26/02/19 - 26/08/19

Location: Hart Lane, Hartlepool

Roadworks - Delays likely

Road closure

Dates: 08/04/19 - 24/05/19

Location: Front Street

Some carriageway incursion

Dates: 30/04/19 - 08/05/19

Location: Old Cemetery Road

Some carriageway incursion

Dates: 30/04/19 - 22/05/19

Location: Londonderry Street

Traffic control (give and take

Dates: 24/04/19 - 08/05/19

Location: Warren Court

Some carriageway incursion

Dates: 30/04/19 - 08/05/19

Location: Rossmere Way

Some carriageway incursion

Dates: 26/04/19 - 08/05/19

Location: Dalry Grove

Some carriageway incursion

Dates: 12/04/19 - 21/05/19