Drivers are facing delays this morning because of a protest on a busy road near Hartlepool.

The action is taking place in Huntsman Drive, near Port Clarence.

Drivers are being advised to take alternative routes.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said in a statement: "There is currently traffic disruption due to an ongoing protest on Huntsman Drive in Port Clarence.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and take alternative routes."