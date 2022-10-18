National Highways North East Tweeted at 9.10am today, Tuesday, October 18, that the road was closed in both directions between the B1320 at Peterlee and the A182 at Easington due to a ‘serious’ collision.

The Great North Air Ambulance has said its team responded to reports of a collision on the A19 close to Murton at 8.12am. Diversions are in place in both directions.

Road users travelling northbound should follow the Solid square diversion symbol on road signs. Exit the northbound A19 and follow the exit slip road around until it reaches the roundaboutwith the A182.

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A182, which leads directly onto the B1283. At the crossroads, turn left onto the B1432 and follow northbound for 2.5 miles. At the junction at the end of the road, turn left onto the B1285 and travel south-west for 400m until the roundabout with the A19 and take the third exit onto the entry slip road to re-join the northbound A19.

Road users travelling southbound should follow the Solid Diamond diversion symbol on road signs. Exit the southbound A19 onto the exit slip road for the A182 Cold Hesledon.

At the top of the slip road, take the third exit off the roundabout onto the B1285, and then take the third exit at the next roundabout, continuing on the B1285. After 500m, take the last exit off the roundabout onto the B1285 and after 400m, take the junction onto the B1432.

Travel south-east on the B1432 for 2.5 miles and at the junction; turn right on the B1283 heading west. Continue for 700m on the B1283 then turn right onto the entry slip road to re-join the A19.

Southbound traffic queuing near Murton