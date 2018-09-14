Traffic tailbacks after collision involving lorry

Delays have been caused on the A19 following a crash involving a truck.

A section of the route has been blocked on the northbound carriageway following the collision, which has also involved at last one car and left debris on the road.

The incident happened at around 10am, near to the Ron Perry services, with motorists backed up to Norton at one stage.

The North East Ambulance Service sent two double crewed ambulances to the incident and also called for the support of the Great North Air Ambulance.

One patient was transferred by road to the University Hospital of North Tees for further treatment.