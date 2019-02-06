Tragic Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin's killers to be sentenced today

A pair of former lovers convicted over the killing of tragic Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin will today learn their fate.

A judge at Teesside Crown Court will sentence her ex-partner Torbjorn Kettlewell and his sometime lover Julie Wass after they were convicted of murder and manslaughter respectively following a two-week trial.

Torbjorn Kettlewell and Julie Wass will be sentenced today for the killing of Hartlepool mum of three Kelly Franklin.

Ms Franklin, 29, had finally broken free from her abusive partner after 12 miserable years when the "monster" stabbed her to death, her family said after the hearing.

The mother-of-three should have been supported by her friend and neighbour Wass, but was instead betrayed, their statement added.

Ms Franklin was stabbed more than 30 times in the street by Kettlewell in Hartlepool last August.

The 30-year-old was a narcissist, obsessed with knives and changed his name from Ian to Torbjorn in honour of a character from the video game Overwatch.

Kelly Franklin was stabbed more than 30 times by Kettlewell in front of horrified onlookers. Wass then drove him away from the scene.

His victim's family said in a statement after the case: "She was a bubbly, chatty, friendly girl whom anybody would feel comfortable talking to.

"Devastatingly, her life was tragically cut short by that evil, vicious monster Ian Kettlewell on August 3rd 2018.

"Kettlewell plagued Kelly's life for 12 years in a controlling and abusive relationship, but she had finally escaped his grip and realised she didn't need someone like him in her life.

"She had started to move on from him and was much better off without him.

"She seemed more confident and determined to rebuild her life after he had worn her down. She was back to being herself again.

"Julie Wass was supposed to be a friend and neighbour.

"She was a 48-year-old care worker who was a mother and grandmother herself, she should have known better.

"She should hang her head in shame for the role she has played in this. Her actions have been downright disgusting, and totally heartless.

"We hope this hangs on their conscience everyday of their miserable lives and they are punished accordingly for their ultimate betrayal."

Outside court, temporary Detective Superintendent Wendy Tinkler said: "Kelly had her young life tragically stolen from her by Kettlewell and Wass and her family have been left absolutely heartbroken.

"She was the mother of three young children, she had many dreams and ambitions about what she wanted to achieve for herself and her young family.

"Nothing will ever bring Kelly back and her family will continue to struggle to recover from this tragic event, however, I hope they feel reassured that justice has been served."