Train delayed after fire on railway embankment in Hartlepool

A train was delayed after fire spread to a railway embankment in Hartlepool.

The blaze is believed to have been started deliberately close to houses in West View Road.

It then spread to the embankment, causing the delay of a train shortly after 10pm yesterday.

Two appliances from Hartlepool's Stranton station were called out.

Watch manager Jodie Wood told the Mail: "It was quite a big fire.

"It looks like it was started deliberately and then spread to the vegetation on the embankment.

"One train was slightly delayed while we put it out.

"Two crews were there for about an hour and a half but no-one was hurt."