Train lines blocked after body found on tracks

Train lines have been left blocked after a body was discovered on tracks this afternoon.

The body has been found on a line at Chester-le-Street between Newcastle and Durham.

The incident has left all lines blocked.

National Rail says that some trains are being diverted via Sunderland.

London North Eastern Railway has tweeted: "#LNERUpdate We're sorry to report that a body has been found on the line at Chester-Le-Street between #Newcastle and #Durham.

"As a result of this, all lines are blocked.

"We apologise for the delay."