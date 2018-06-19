Train operator celebrating top marks in national passenger survey

Rail operator Grand Central has been given top marks from passengers in a national survey.

Transport Focus today released figures for its twice yearly National Rail Passenger Survey (NRPS) for Spring 2018.

Grand Central was ranked top for overall satisfaction, and best value long distance train operator for the sixth year running.

The company runs services through Sunderland and Hartlepool.

The National Rail Passenger Survey found that 95% of Grand Central’s passengers were ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’ with their journey, placing the train operating company in joint top spot for overall satisfaction, ahead of national average figures of 81% for all train companies and 87% for long distance operators.

The NRPS results show that customers who travel from the North East and Yorkshire to London, where there is a choice of three train companies, including Grand Central, are the most satisfied long-distance passengers with the value for money of their ticket.

Grand Central also achieved a value for money rating of 74% compared with a national average of 45% and an average of 55% for long distance operators.

Richard McClean, managing director at Grand Central, said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve been named as the number one company in the country in this latest survey, and we’re particularly pleased to have been named Britain’s best value train company by customers.

“Customer satisfaction is what matters to us, and we know we need to keep ticket prices affordable for the communities we serve.

"We pride ourselves on listening to what our customers want and we make real efforts to understand what they need.

"We’re always keen to take on passenger feedback, but more importantly we act on it.

“Our customers appreciate having a choice of operators, and it is clear that the opportunity for passengers to choose between train companies helps drive higher passenger satisfaction levels than on other routes.

“We’re proud of our track record but we’re always striving to do things better so we can deliver more benefits for our passengers and deliver great quality services at the heart of communities we serve.

“We’re already in the process of refurbishing all our trains, as well as making investments in online systems and improvements to stations on our North East and West Riding routes.”