Train passengers advised not to travel today or tomorrow as extreme weather continues

Rail passengers have been urged to scrap their travel plans for today and tomorrow as the fierce weather continues.

Virgin Trains East Coast put out a warning this afternoon advising people to put their travel plans on hold, and offering to defer tickets.

Their statement reads: "Due to the heavy snow and extreme weather conditions across the country over the past couple of days, we're advising customers not to travel today or tomorrow (Mrach 1 and 2)

"If you were booked to travel on services between Wednesday February 28 and Friday March 2, you may defer your travel. Tickets will be valid on any Virgin Trains East service between Saturday March 3 and Wednesday March 7.

"Any customers who were booked to travel on a Virgin Trains East Coast service between Wednesday February 28 and Friday March 2 will be entitled to a full refund without charge if they return their unused tickets to their point of purchase. Please see here for more information.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you. We’d like to remind all of our customers to take extra care over the next few days in the snow and icy conditions."