Train provider releases timetable for strike day next week

Train provider Northern has announced the full timetable for services set to run during the RMT strike next Wednesday.

The train operator says it expects to run more than 1,300 rail services to keep customers – and the north of England – ‘on the move’.

The company runs services between Sunderland and Hartlepool.

The majority of services will run between 7am and 7pm, though many routes will start to wind down from late afternoon.

All services are expected to be "extremely busy" and Northern is asking customers to allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary.

Sharon Keith, Regional Director for Northern, said: “Being able to run so many services, supplemented by the extra rail replacement buses, means we will be able to keep the north of England on the move.

“Our amended timetables have been developed to provide the best possible cover, with a particular focus on providing services at the busiest times on our busiest routes.

“Despite this planning, we expect all services to be busy and ask our customers to plan ahead accordingly.”

Full details of the revised timetables – together with rail replacement bus schedules – and supporting information for customers can be found on the Northern website.

Northern will have people out across the network during the coming week to assist customers and answer any questions they might have.

Information will also be displayed on posters at all stations across the Northern network and on customer information screens where available.

Details about the timetable for next are available by going to https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/strike.