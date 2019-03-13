Train services delayed by up to 15 minutes after 'damage to overhead electric wires'

Trains have been delayed by up to 15 minutes this morning after damage to overhead wires.

London North Eastern Railway says that the line towards London is now available although the line towards Edinburgh is only available for diesel northbound trains.

The issues mean that services between Durham and Newcastle could be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

LNER tweeted: "Following damage to the overhead electric wires, the line towards London is now available for use.

"The line towards Edinburgh is only available for diesel northbound trains.

"Services between #Durham and #Newcastle are expected to be delayed by up to 15 mins."

LNER added: "Due to a speed restriction because of high winds between #Darlington and #Durham, trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

"Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

"Disruption is expected until 07:45."