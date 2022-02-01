Train services disrupted after fire next to the tracks in Hartlepool
Train services between Middlesbrough and Newcastle were disrupted after a fire next to the tracks at Seaton Carew on Tuesday afternoon.
Rail operator Northern said just before 3pm on Tuesday that the track between Middlesbrough and Sunderland was blocked at Seaton Carew, resulting in delays for passengers.
The track was fully reopened by 4.40pm and services were beginning to returning to normal although disruption was expected to last until at least 6pm.
The route of the 8pm Hexham to Middlesbrough service, which was due to stop at Hartlepool and Seaton Carew, was also altered to end at Newcastle.
Northern said: “Services between Middlesbrough and Newcastle via Hartlepool are being disrupted in both directions due to a fire next to the track at Seaton Carew."
It added: “Train services running through these stations are returning to normal but some services will still be delayed. Disruption is expected until 18:00 01/02.”
The extent of the fire and how it started have still to be revealed.
Customers who experienced delays of 15 minutes or more have been urged to claim compensation by logging on to www.northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay