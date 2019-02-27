'£1 or £2 is nothing' - what you said about new charges for disc parking in Seaton Carew

Motorists have been sharing their views on new parking charges set to be introduced in Seaton Carew.

Hartlepool Borough Council's neighbourhood services committee unanimously approved plans to charge £1 for parking discs, which were previously provided for free.

You have been having your say on the decision to introduce a 1 charge.

The charge was recommended for introduction by council officers to cover the production and supply of the discs.



It currently costs the local authority £6,000 a year.

The parking discs can be reused in allocated disc parking zones, both in the town and further afield.

They allow up to two hours of parking on sections of Seaton's sea front, and station Lane car park from April 1 to October 31.

We asked you what you thought of the idea on our social media channels and while some criticised the introduction of a charge, hailing it as "another thing" to put people off visiting the area, others argued that it was "only a pound".

Here's how you reacted to the issue on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Mark Sedgwick: "I've got a few parking discs for various places we visit. I've never had to pay for one yet! Another thing to put tourists off.

"I've been down Seaton front the last two days, parking charges are absent at the moment, the place was packed.

"Come summer when charges are back on, it'll be less lively, like last year."

Hayley Gagan: "So if you don’t already have a disc, you have to pay £1 for one then you can use it as often as you like? Not a big deal really."

Judith Chaffey: "What's a pound well worth it for two hours parking."

Steve Gibbon: "Think I picked my disc up free in Yarm many years ago, I keep it in the car and use it on the odd occasion when it's needed."

Lisa McNeilly: "Regardless of parking fees Seaton is always very busy. It does not and should not put people off. I happily pay parking charges where ever I go! People need to get over it!"

Tom Sanderson: "I don't see a problem if the money we pay goes into Seaton or the town, I would happily pay a pound."

Carl Pattison: "Try paying £10 a day in the hospital, £1 or £2 is nothing and will not put people off."

Neil Richardson: "As usual rip off Hartlepool."

Craig Elliott: "Outrageous."