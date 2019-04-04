A1(M) closed near Washington following reports of a 10-vehicle crash - diversion in place

The A1(M) southbound has been closed near Washington following reports of a crash involving ten vehicles.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto the A195 following the crash which is believe to have involved a number of vehicles.

The collision, which occurred early this morning, is believed to involve 10 vehicle drivers.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Highways England tweeted: "A1(M) southbound at J64 Washington to J63 Chester-le-street has been closed due to multi-vehicle road traffic collisions.

"Traffic is being diverted onto the A195."

It is not known how long the road will be closed for.

More to follow.