A1(M) closed near Washington following reports of a 10-vehicle crash - diversion in place

The A1(M) southbound has been closed near Washington following reports of a crash involving ten vehicles.
Traffic is currently being diverted onto the A195 following the crash which is believe to have involved a number of vehicles.
The collision, which occurred early this morning, is believed to involve 10 vehicle drivers.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Highways England tweeted: "A1(M) southbound at J64 Washington to J63 Chester-le-street has been closed due to multi-vehicle road traffic collisions.
"Traffic is being diverted onto the A195."
It is not known how long the road will be closed for.
More to follow.