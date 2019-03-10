A1(M) reopens after crash involving overturned truck

The A1(M) has reopened in both directions following a crash involving an overturned truck.

Highways England has reported the section between Newton Aycliffe at junction 59 and junction 60 at Bradbury has now reopened following a crash which happened at around 6pm on Sunday.

The AA has said it involved a truck that had overturned on the southbound carriageway.

Durham Constabulary's Road Policing Unit and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue were said to have attended the incident

Today Highways England said the road is now open but said there are speeds restrictions of 50mph in the area until the central reservation barrier is fully repaired.

A Tweet from @HighwaysNEAST said: "UPDATE: A1M southbound J60 Bradbury to J59 NewtonAycliffe lane closure now fully removed.

"There are speeds restrictions of 50mph in the area until the central reservation barrier is fully repaired."