A19 at Sunderland closed overnight for resurfacing works

The A19 near Sunderland is closed overnight for resurfacing works in the run up to Easter.

The full overnight closures will continue until Thursday April 18 on the northbound carriageway between A183 Chester Road and A1231 Hylton Grange.

The closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am and signed diversion routes will be in place.

There will be a daytime 50mph speed limit in place for traffic running on temporary surfaces.

Other roadworks and road closures in the region this week includes:

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside

There will be full overnight carriageway closures northbound from Howden roundabout to Holystone roundabout with a full closure of the Silverlink roundabout with a lane two closure southbound from Monday 15 to Thursday 18 April from 8pm until 6am.

A1 junction 78, Newcastle Upon Tyne

There will be full closures of the southbound exit slip road at junction 78 Kingston Park with a lane one closure on the main carriageway from Tuesday 16 to Thursday 18 April from 8pm until 6am for horticultural works. A local diversion will be in place.

A1M junction 58 to junction 60, County Durham

There will be full overnight carriageway closures northbound from junction 58 to junction 60 from Monday 15 to Thursday 18 April from 8pm until 6am with local diversions in place for drainage work. This project is due for completion in April.