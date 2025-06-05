Motorists face delays after the A19 was closed in both directions following “a serious collision”.

The National Highways agency says the dual carriageway is shut in both directions between the A1086 at Little Thorpe, near Easington, and the A181 at Castle Eden.

“This is due to a serious collision,” it posted on social media on Thursday morning.

It added at around 8.15am on Thursday, June 5, that the “ongoing incident” involved “a car and HGV”.

Diversions are in place and motorists are urged to take extra time if they are planning to travel in the area.