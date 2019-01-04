A19 reopened to traffic following serious collision

The A19 has been reopened after police and other emergency services were called to a serious crash last night.

One patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle but the extent of their injuries are not known.

The southbound route was shut off to traffic at Seaham following the crash, which has happened close to the A1018 from Ryhope and the B1404 Seaton Lane, which takes traffic into Seaham and towards Houghton.

Northumbria Police confirmed in the early hours of this morning that the road has been reopened.

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed it was called at 8.20pm to a report of a two vehicle collision and sent a Hazardous Area Response Vehicle, a doctor and an ambulance to the scene.

A spokesman for the service added: "An ambulance and the doctor's vehicle were taken to the RVI carrying a patient and family."

Following the collision, a spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "The A19 southbound at the Seaham is fully closed due to a serious collision and is expected to remain so for sometime.

"Northumbria Police are supporting colleagues in Durham who are dealing by fully closing the A19 as well as the A1018 and the B1404."

Reports of the collision were made to Durham Constabulary at 8.20pm, but it remains unable to release any further details.