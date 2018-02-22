Air ambulance flies one man to hospital after accident closes A1M in both directions

A man has been flown to hospital after a crash on the A1M in County Durham.

A vehicle collided with a barrier on the northbound section of the road near Bowburn.

Emergency services attended, with the road closed northbound and traffic held on the southbound carriageways between junction 61 and junction 60.

The air ambulance has since left, with the northbound closure having been lifted, with all lanes open.

One lane remains closed on the southbound carriageway.

One man has been flown to Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital.

The incident took place near Bowburn. Picture by Google Maps.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service Tweeted: "We airlifted a male from the scene to @JamesCookMTC - he was stable on arrival

"Our crew are now on the way back to base."

Highways England had earlier tweeted: "The A1(M) is now closed northbound and traffic held on the southbound carriageways between J61 and J60 in County Durham for emergency services to deal with a collision.

"The air ambulance is on scene.

"Northbound traffic to follow the solid black square symbol. More when known."

Durham Constabulary tweeted: "The A1 in both directions between junction 60 and 61 is currently closed to allow the air ambulance to land.

"Northbound will reopen when the helicopter has left."

They later added: "Emergency services were called to a one vehicle collision involving a Red Seat Ibiza on the A1(M) at the Bowburn Interchange, (northbound carriageway) today at about 3pm.

"The road is currently closed to allow for an air ambulance to arrive, updates will follow."

The latest update came at about 4.30pm from Highways England.

They tweeted: "The air ambulance has left the scene on the A1(M) in County Durham and the northbound closure has been lifted, with all lanes open.

"On the southbound carriageway, one lane remains closed between J61 and J60 for ongoing Durham RPU collision clearance.

"Long delays back to J62 currently."