Emergency services were called out to a car fire on a Hartlepool roundabout this morning.

Police and the fire service were on the scene of the blaze before 9am. The vehicle has yet to be recovered.

The car was found burning this morning.

The burnt out car is on the roundabout at the junction of the Coast Road and A179 in Hartlepool.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "At 8.55am this morning, we had a report of a car on fire on the roundabout.

"Inquiries are ongoing."