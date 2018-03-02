Buses still running in North East - but diversions in place

A North East bus company has warned that diversions are still in place because of the weather - but the 'majority' of services are running.

Public transport has been hit heavily by the snowy conditions and below-freezing temperatures over recent days.

Bus firm Go North East say some disruption will still be experienced by passengers.

Kevin Carr, managing director of Go North East, said: “We are currently running the majority of our services with diversions in place in some areas.

“Our aim is to run our services normally today and throughout the evening with buses finishing at their usual times.

"We may need to only service main roads in certain places, but we will be updating our website and social media feeds throughout the day and into the evening.

“We appreciate that some people do not use Facebook and Twitter and would encourage everyone to share as much information as possible with friends and relatives who are not on social media.

“We'd like to thank everyone for their patience and hard work over the last few days and for all of the positive comments we've received.

“Anyone wishing to travel can keep up to date on our latest developments by visiting our Facebook and Twitter channels.”