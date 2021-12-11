'Check before you travel' advice as new rail timetables come into force in North East this weekend

New rail timetables will be in operation from Sunday, December 12.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel as there may be changes to their usual journeys and departure times.

Northern says the changes will give customers more journey options and better reliability.

A spokesperson said: “Our rail timetable changes on Sunday, December 12 and our message to customers is very clear, please check the details of your journey before you travel as there may be amendments and alterations.

“We have worked extremely hard to plan the timetable and where possible we will be providing more services across the network.

“The festive period is always extremely busy and there may be reduced schedules and planned engineering which could affect some journeys."

Customers are also reminded that they must wear a face covering while on trains and at stations, unless exempt.

To view the new timetables go to https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/timetables

